Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Down 1% on Insider Selling

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $333.71 and last traded at $336.6280. Approximately 8,489,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,405,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.04.

Specifically, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Visa Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a market cap of $616.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

