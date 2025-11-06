Ford Motor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 282,605 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 177% compared to the average daily volume of 102,093 call options.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.
Shares of F stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $13.13. 80,873,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,885,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.97.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
