Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 10.8% After Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.8% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $126.15 and last traded at $127.08. 49,869,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 40,389,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.48.

Specifically, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $3,648,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 540,949 shares in the company, valued at $78,951,506.55. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.15.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.