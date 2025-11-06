IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Down 12.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) were down 12.4% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $66.67 and last traded at $66.96. Approximately 49,102,572 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 24,456,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.41.

The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.48). IREN had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 33.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IREN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Jones Trading cut shares of IREN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of IREN from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IREN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of IREN stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $33,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,989,696 shares in the company, valued at $463,478,628.48. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IREN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Situational Awareness LP raised its stake in IREN by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,400,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,254 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IREN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,228,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IREN by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,341,000 after buying an additional 936,333 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of IREN by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,956,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after buying an additional 18,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IREN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,025,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IREN Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.49 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

