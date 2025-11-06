Traders Purchase Large Volume of Lyft Call Options (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 108,830 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 72,552 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 28,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $449,442.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 850,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,478,649.80. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,759 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,167.16. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,686. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 81.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Lyft by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 29.8% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 18,598 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Price Performance

LYFT stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 50,622,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,725,627. Lyft has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.36.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “mixed” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Lyft from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

