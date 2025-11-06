Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 59.96%.

Zymeworks Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ZYME stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 1,158,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86. Zymeworks has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $19.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zymeworks to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zymeworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

