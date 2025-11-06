Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2025

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYMEGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 59.96%.

Zymeworks Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ZYME stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 1,158,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86. Zymeworks has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $19.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zymeworks to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zymeworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZYME

About Zymeworks

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME)

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.