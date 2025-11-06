International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Announces Earnings Results

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (11.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. International Biotechnology had a net margin of 90.66% and a return on equity of 13.67%.

International Biotechnology Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of LON:IBT traded up GBX 10 on Thursday, reaching GBX 836. The company had a trading volume of 439,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,473. International Biotechnology has a twelve month low of GBX 480 and a twelve month high of GBX 880. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 765.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 666.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £270.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.21.

International Biotechnology Company Profile

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in biotechnology and other life sciences companies.

The Company will seek to achieve its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies which may be quoted or unquoted and whose shares are considered to have good growth prospects, with experienced management and strong potential upside through the development and/or commercialisation of a product, device or enabling technology.

