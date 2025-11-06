Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Stock Price Down 15% – Here’s Why

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) traded down 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 333,054 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 126,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Klondike Gold Trading Down 20.0%
The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Klondike Gold Company Profile
Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.
