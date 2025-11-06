Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The casino operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $122.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $134.23.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $383,250. This trade represents a 59.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $874,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 56.3% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 18.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wynn Resorts

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.