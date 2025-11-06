Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Announces Earnings Results

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The casino operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.29), Zacks reports. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $2.65 on Thursday, reaching $122.54. 2,879,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,775. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $134.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,250. This represents a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,961 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 36.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 7,568 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 69.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 13.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,659 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

