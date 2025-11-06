Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.0 million-$60.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.1 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.230-0.240 EPS.

DH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 price objective on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

DH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,723. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $379.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 212.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 328,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 223,296 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 347.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 147,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 114,894 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 635.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 112,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 96,869 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

