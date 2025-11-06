Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.57 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 2.85%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Vericel updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.75. 1,891,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,275. Vericel has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCEL. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vericel from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vericel by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 7,627.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

