Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 28.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 28.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.23 and last traded at GBX 1.23. 196,300,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 109,104,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.96.
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £37.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.66.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
