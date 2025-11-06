Wise (LON:WISE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 18.23 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Wise had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 25.11%.

Wise Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of Wise stock traded down GBX 47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 903.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,583,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,903. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,038.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,048.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. Wise has a 1-year low of GBX 726 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,225.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WISE. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,325.

Insider Transactions at Wise

In related news, insider David Wells sold 100,000 shares of Wise stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 991, for a total transaction of £991,000. Insiders own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services.

