Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek Maetzold Sells 2,678 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Maetzold sold 2,678 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $85,294.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,637.75. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 678,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,800. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.29 million, a PE ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.32. Castle Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 3.56%.The business had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 139,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 10,592.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

