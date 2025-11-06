Insider Selling: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells 7,665 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $1,246,788.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 291,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,377,978.20. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total transaction of $1,324,435.35.

On Friday, October 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $1,284,730.65.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $1,229,542.65.

On Monday, October 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,264,954.95.

On Friday, October 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $1,260,892.50.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $1,296,611.40.

On Friday, October 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total value of $1,159,024.65.

On Monday, October 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,205,551.20.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,163,776.95.

On Monday, October 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $1,132,963.65.

Atlassian Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,942. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $144.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.90, a P/E/G ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,794,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,665,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,902 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,372,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,264,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.44.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

