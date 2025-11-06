Georges Antoun Sells 37,412 Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total transaction of $9,914,554.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,514.24. This represents a 70.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Solar Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $5.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.34. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $281.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $213.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $278.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,257,849 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,194,704,000 after acquiring an additional 57,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,082 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $881,680,000 after acquiring an additional 111,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,848 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,765,303 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,617,000 after acquiring an additional 405,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 32.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,909,000 after acquiring an additional 592,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

