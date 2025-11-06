JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target to $19.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 113.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,713,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 6.67%.The firm had revenue of $169.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $243,864.93. Following the transaction, the insider owned 322,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,097.18. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,200,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,277,000 after buying an additional 738,623 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 11,900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,568,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,078 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,533,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,847,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,596 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

