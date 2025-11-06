Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $260.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $254.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.67.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.91. 1,655,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,202. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.05. Allstate has a 12-month low of $176.00 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

