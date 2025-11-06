Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $49.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 89.52% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,009. The company has a current ratio of 46.78, a quick ratio of 46.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a oct 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1,172.0%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jones Trading upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald I. Simon acquired 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $75,176.64. Following the acquisition, the director owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. This trade represents a 7.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 31,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ellington Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

