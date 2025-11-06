Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.340-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.95.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,404,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,634,954. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $77.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

