Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.830-6.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.710-1.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.39. 2,102,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,215. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.17 and a 52-week high of $127.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 293.71%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

