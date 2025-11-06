ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32, Zacks reports. ODP had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 0.39%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of ODP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 631,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,400. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ODP has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $837.69 million, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ODP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ODP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial lowered ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ODP by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 607,935 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,905,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,901,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ODP by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Further Reading

