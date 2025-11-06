SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2025

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYTGet Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.080-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.0 million-$165.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.6 million.

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 27.6%

SKYT traded up $4.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,885,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,424. SkyWater Technology has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.34 million, a P/E ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 3.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SkyWater Technology

Insider Transactions at SkyWater Technology

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 756,516 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $9,123,582.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,161,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,421,804.72. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,402,446 shares of company stock worth $41,689,461. 37.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165,865 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

