SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.080-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.0 million-$165.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.6 million.

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 27.6%

SKYT traded up $4.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,885,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,424. SkyWater Technology has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.34 million, a P/E ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 3.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Insider Transactions at SkyWater Technology

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 756,516 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $9,123,582.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,161,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,421,804.72. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,402,446 shares of company stock worth $41,689,461. 37.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165,865 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

