Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 336.40% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.79. 20,155,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,370,667. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $536.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.92. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.90.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 702,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 185,648 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 839,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 314,697 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 175,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 124,893 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 151,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

