Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Zacks reports. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 11.69%.The business had revenue of $163.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marqeta updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of MQ stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,819,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,774. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. Marqeta has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Marqeta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 31,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $197,985.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,367,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,754.98. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Todd Pollak sold 116,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $721,091.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 364,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,409.75. The trade was a 24.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Marqeta by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 279,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 925,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 65,313 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 288,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 52,219 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marqeta by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,268,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,547,000 after buying an additional 471,631 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Further Reading

