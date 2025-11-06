Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03. 326,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 442% from the average session volume of 60,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Premier Health of America Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Premier Health of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Health of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Health of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.