IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.45 and last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 809449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMAX. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

IMAX Stock Up 2.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $106.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.88 million. IMAX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IMAX Corporation will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IMAX

In related news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 161,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,608.80. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 15,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $386,596.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,311.45. This represents a 36.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in IMAX by 43.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in IMAX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in IMAX by 125.0% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 4.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in IMAX by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

