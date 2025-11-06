Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.64 and last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 370125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORKA has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oruka Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

