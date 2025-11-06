Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 213,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the previous session’s volume of 50,124 shares.The stock last traded at $82.25 and had previously closed at $82.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNPR. HC Wainwright set a $105.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Jones Trading raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $499.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Monopar Therapeutics

In other Monopar Therapeutics news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 550,229 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $35,000,066.69. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 272,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,573.86. The trade was a 66.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 1,821.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

