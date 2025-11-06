Chatham Rock Phosphate (CVE:NZP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (CVE:NZP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 40000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Chatham Rock Phosphate Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Chatham Rock Phosphate

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited operates as a mineral development company in New Zealand, French Polynesia, and Australia. It focuses on the development and exploitation of the Chatham Rise rock phosphate deposit, which comprises a mining permit covering an area of 820 square kilometers located in New Zealand; and Makatea phosphate project.

