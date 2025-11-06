Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Iconic Labs Plc (LON:ICON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.55 and last traded at GBX 1.57, with a volume of 315860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25.

Iconic Labs Trading Down 30.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £217,978.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Iconic Labs (LON:ICON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported GBX (6) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Iconic Labs

Iconic Labs Plc, a media and technology business company, focuses on the identification and acquisition of companies in the online media, artificial intelligence, and big data gathering, processing, and analysis sectors. The company was formerly known as WideCells Group PLC and changed its name to Iconic Labs Plc in July 2019.

