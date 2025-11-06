Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.52 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 513515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UPBD shares. Loop Capital raised Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Upbound Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Upbound Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 2.28%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is currently 107.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

In other news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $151,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,373.29. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,951 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $43,448.77. Following the transaction, the director owned 90,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,790.55. This represents a 2.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upbound Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 59.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Upbound Group by 414.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

