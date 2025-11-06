Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Down 12.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) fell 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.7660. 406,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 555,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TH

Target Hospitality Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $652.46 million, a PE ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.43 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Target Hospitality

In other Target Hospitality news, EVP Heidi Diane Lewis sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $63,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 163,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,073.82. This trade represents a 5.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troy C. Schrenk sold 49,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $423,371.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 174,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,664.74. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,600 shares of company stock valued at $593,931. Insiders own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 104,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 121,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.