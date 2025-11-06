Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) VP Sells 2,067 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) VP Fredrik Widman sold 2,067 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,150. This represents a 81.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ISRG stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $547.78. 1,494,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,475. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $468.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

