Michael Duane Thomas Sells 1,000 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,073.14. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Cfra Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

