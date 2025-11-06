Materion (NYSE:MTRN) VP Gregory Chemnitz Sells 864 Shares

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) VP Gregory Chemnitz sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $97,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,874.48. This trade represents a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of MTRN stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.04 and a 200 day moving average of $99.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 121.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Materion Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $135.33.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Materion had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the second quarter worth $209,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 67.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 122,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 49,217 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Materion in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Materion by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 289,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 84,482 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Materion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Materion

About Materion

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.