Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Director Christopher Ghidorzi Acquires 105 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ghidorzi acquired 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.52 per share, with a total value of $12,759.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,573.12. This trade represents a 1.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NIC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,335. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.90 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.14.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $102.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.83 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 26.39%. Research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 745,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 24.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,754,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NIC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $122.50) on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

