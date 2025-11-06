QCR (QCRH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of QCR (NASDAQ: QCRH) in the last few weeks:

10/27/2025 – QCR had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

10/27/2025 – QCR had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $92.50 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – QCR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/25/2025 – QCR was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/9/2025 – QCR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2025 – QCR was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – QCR had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – QCR had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

QCR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 3.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In other QCR news, CEO Laura L. Ekizian sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,560. The trade was a 5.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

