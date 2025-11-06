nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) SVP Jeanette Sellers Sells 640 Shares

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) SVP Jeanette Sellers sold 640 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $16,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 48,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,022.78. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 5th, Jeanette Sellers sold 529 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $16,261.46.
nCino Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of NCNO stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24. nCino Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $43.20.
Institutional Trading of nCino
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of nCino by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in nCino by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 66,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in nCino by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
