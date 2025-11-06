nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) SVP Jeanette Sellers Sells 640 Shares

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) SVP Jeanette Sellers sold 640 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $16,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 48,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,022.78. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 5th, Jeanette Sellers sold 529 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $16,261.46.

nCino Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NCNO stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24. nCino Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

Institutional Trading of nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of nCino by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in nCino by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 66,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in nCino by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

