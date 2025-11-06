nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Pierre Naude Sells 4,881 Shares

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Naude sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $125,978.61. Following the sale, the director owned 1,187,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,651,439.80. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
nCino Stock Up 1.2%
nCino stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. 954,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.62. nCino Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on nCino from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on nCino from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
