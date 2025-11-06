nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Pierre Naude Sells 4,881 Shares

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Naude sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $125,978.61. Following the sale, the director owned 1,187,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,651,439.80. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

nCino stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. 954,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.62. nCino Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,666,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,491,000 after acquiring an additional 836,182 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,867,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,446 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP increased its position in shares of nCino by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 4,787,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after buying an additional 1,815,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of nCino by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,697,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,099,000 after buying an additional 94,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,669,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,678,000 after buying an additional 516,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on nCino from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on nCino from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

