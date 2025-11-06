Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target to $3.70

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.10 to $3.70 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Leerink Partners set a $3.00 target price on Clover Health Investments and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

Shares of CLOV stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.61. 14,366,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,842,082. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, Director Anna U. Loengard acquired 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $68,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,610 shares in the company, valued at $76,689.90. This represents a 852.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 95.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 365.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,804,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,836,000 after buying an additional 4,558,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,012,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 2,748,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $4,149,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth $4,686,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

