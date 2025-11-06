Barrington Research Cuts Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target to $22.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Franklin Covey Stock Down 10.4%

Shares of FC stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.84. 107,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,331. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $200.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 3.81%.The business had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.11 million. Franklin Covey has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in Franklin Covey by 12.7% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

