Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $19.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FRSH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,142,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,669. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $110,809.62. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,751.80. The trade was a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $58,765.70. Following the sale, the director owned 44,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,051.54. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,828 shares of company stock worth $358,968 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,189,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,013 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 39.4% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,334,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,414,000 after purchasing an additional 75,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Freshworks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,321,000 after buying an additional 101,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Freshworks by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,951,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,750,000 after buying an additional 862,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

