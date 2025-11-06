Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Issues Earnings Results

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.53, Zacks reports. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 438.89%. The firm had revenue of $69.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.88 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 572,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RIGL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

