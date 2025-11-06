Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Announces Earnings Results

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $225.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ MRCY traded down $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $75.24. The company had a trading volume of 364,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,227. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -114.17, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $85.33.

In related news, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $78,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,344.62. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Farnsworth sold 7,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $488,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,399,073.96. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 848,980 shares of company stock worth $55,529,247 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,246,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,860,000 after acquiring an additional 259,388 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,861,000 after acquiring an additional 290,989 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 423,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after acquiring an additional 156,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 415,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after acquiring an additional 38,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 45,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group set a $88.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

