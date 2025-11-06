Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading 15.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) traded up 15.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.43. 896,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 347,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Midnight Sun Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$286.26 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 45.60 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

