Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday. The company traded as low as $58.96 and last traded at $59.0270, with a volume of 1164191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Bradley Paulsen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.27 per share, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. Following the acquisition, the president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,100. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

