Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Trading 11.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) were up 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 300,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 529,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9175.

Rare Element Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $516.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.03.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

