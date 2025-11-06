Contrasting Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) & Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shimano and Sportradar Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $2.98 billion 3.01 $503.78 million $0.37 27.70 Sportradar Group $1.19 billion 5.76 $36.95 million $0.36 63.63

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group. Shimano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Shimano shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shimano and Sportradar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimano 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sportradar Group 0 5 14 1 2.80

Sportradar Group has a consensus target price of $31.88, suggesting a potential upside of 39.18%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Shimano.

Profitability

This table compares Shimano and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano 10.72% 5.93% 5.46% Sportradar Group 9.35% 11.74% 4.67%

Volatility & Risk

Shimano has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Shimano on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sankt Gallen, Switzerland.

